Italian and Media Visit

Distinguished visitors from the Italian Navy and international media observe flight operations on the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, July 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA