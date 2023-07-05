Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian and Media Visit [Image 8 of 13]

    Italian and Media Visit

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Maj. Gen. Jessica Meyeraan, Director of Exercises and Assessments, United States Europe Command, right, and Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, Chief of Staff, Strike Force NATO, observe flight operations on the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, July 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 05:39
    Photo ID: 7920939
    VIRIN: 230714-N-HJ055-1231
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian and Media Visit [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    Aircraft
    Sailors
    Jet
    US Navy

