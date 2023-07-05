U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jessica Meyeraan, U.S. director of exercises and assessments European Command, takes a photo of flight operations from the pilot house of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, July 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 05:39 Photo ID: 7920928 VIRIN: 230714-N-RN782-1059 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 449.14 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neptune Strike Tour [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.