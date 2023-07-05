Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike Tour [Image 1 of 13]

    Neptune Strike Tour

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Glunt 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Capt. Matthew Mulcahey, left, executive officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jessica Meyeraan, director of exercises and assessments European Command, on flight deck capabilities in primary flight control during a ship visit, July 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 05:39
    Photo ID: 7920927
    VIRIN: 230714-N-RN782-1056
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 391.01 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Strike Tour [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Deployment 2023

