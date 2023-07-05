Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Doug Duval poses with Capt. Earl, the facility dog at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., after being recognized at his former workplace during an awards ceremony on Sept. 13, for winning multiple medals at the Warrior Games in July.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7920240
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-QU626-3350
|Resolution:
|5604x3736
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, with Doug [Image 14 of 14], by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Earl brings the benefits of the human-animal bond to Madigan
