Earl and the swans

Earl, a facility dog at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., gets his first look at Madigan’s iconic swans, Madi and Lewi, on May 31, 2022. U.S. DoD photo by Tracy Baker
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7920230
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-QU626-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x2688
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
