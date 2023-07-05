Capt. Earl sits for his official Department of Defense portrait at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug. 31, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7920237
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-OZ010-1001
|Resolution:
|2079x2690
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DA photo [Image 14 of 14], by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Earl brings the benefits of the human-animal bond to Madigan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT