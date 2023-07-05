Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earl and Cooper [Image 6 of 14]

    Earl and Cooper

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Cooper, a golden retriever that works through the American Red Cross HAB program to visit patients and Earl, a facility dog that supports staff, meet up in the hallways of their hospital home, Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 29, 2022. U.S. DoD photo by Tracy Baker

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    This work, Earl and Cooper [Image 14 of 14], by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capt. Earl brings the benefits of the human-animal bond to Madigan

