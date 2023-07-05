Allen Toso, Space Delta 1 deputy director, passes the squadron’s flag to U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Tara Shea, outgoing 1st Delta Operations Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2023. Shea relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stephanie Mitchell. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7920118
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-GJ070-1087
|Resolution:
|5342x3816
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
