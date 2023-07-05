Allen Toso, Space Delta 1 deputy director, passes the 1st Delta Operations Squadron flag to U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Mitchell during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2023. Lt. Col. Tara Shea relinquished command to Mitchell during the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7920117 VIRIN: 230630-F-GJ070-1086 Resolution: 4804x3432 Size: 11.01 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.