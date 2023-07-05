Allen Toso, Space Delta 1 deputy director, passes the 1st Delta Operations Squadron flag to U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Mitchell during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2023. Lt. Col. Tara Shea relinquished command to Mitchell during the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7920117
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-GJ070-1086
|Resolution:
|4804x3432
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT