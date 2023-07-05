Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Allen Toso, Space Delta 1 deputy director, delivers a speech at the 1st Delta Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2023. Toso acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Tara Shea 1st Delta Operations Squadron, and welcomed U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Mitchell as the new commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7920116
    VIRIN: 230630-F-GJ070-1022
    Resolution: 5055x3611
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Delta Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    empower
    VSFB
    Delta Operations Squadron
    1st Delta Operations Squadron

