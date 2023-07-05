Allen Toso, Space Delta 1 deputy director, delivers a speech at the 1st Delta Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2023. Toso acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Tara Shea 1st Delta Operations Squadron, and welcomed U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Mitchell as the new commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

