NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 91st Cavalry Regiment, guides a parachute toward the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. Members from the 91st Cavalry Regiment and 435th Contingency Response Group trained to increase interoperability between U.S. armed forces and German allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

