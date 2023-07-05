Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 4]

    NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 91st Cavalry Regiment, guides a parachute toward the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. Members from the 91st Cavalry Regiment and 435th Contingency Response Group trained to increase interoperability between U.S. armed forces and German allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 07:07
    Photo ID: 7918429
    VIRIN: 230714-F-RT830-1186
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 940.49 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

