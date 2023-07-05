Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 4]

    NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare for take off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of a joint formation, July 14, 2023. The formation flight was made up of six C-130Js and one German air force Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to the 62 Lufttransportgeschwader showcased partner integration while increasing interoperability of tactical airlift units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

