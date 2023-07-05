Five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare for take off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of a joint formation, July 14, 2023. The formation flight was made up of six C-130Js and one German air force Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to the 62 Lufttransportgeschwader showcased partner integration while increasing interoperability of tactical airlift units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 07:07 Photo ID: 7918426 VIRIN: 230714-F-RT830-1001 Resolution: 6048x2797 Size: 768.27 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.