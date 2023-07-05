NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group drop toward the flight line for jump training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. Members from the 435th CRG and 91st Cavalry Regiment based out of Grafenwohr, Germany conducted joint jump training to ensure they are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

