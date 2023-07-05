NATO Interfly and joint airborne training takes place at Ramstein AB

A German Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to the 62 Lufttransportgeschwader, flies over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during a joint training exercise, July 14, 2023. The aircraft participated in a mass tactical airlift with six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron to strengthen the relationship between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

