    Burning with passion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, teaches a class on ropes and knots during Junior Firefighter Camp at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 12, 2023. Junior Firefighter Camp gives children aged 10-12 an opportunity to learn basic skills from firefighters in a fun, engaging way. Justin Nava attended the camp for two years when he was eligible, after aging out he continued to volunteer with the fire station during camp and Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 12:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burning with passion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    EMT
    Emergency Services
    17 CES
    Jr. Firefighter Camp

