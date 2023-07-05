Burning with passion

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, teaches a class on ropes and knots during Junior Firefighter Camp at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 12, 2023. Junior Firefighter Camp gives children aged 10-12 an opportunity to learn basic skills from firefighters in a fun, engaging way. Justin Nava attended the camp for two years when he was eligible, after aging out he continued to volunteer with the fire station during camp and Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

