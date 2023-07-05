Burning with passion

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, laughs with his coworkers at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Nava was recently brought into the fire department after years of attending public events and volunteering in his spare time on base with the department. Unlike his peers, Nava holds no prior military experience and earned all his training and certifications through local programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

