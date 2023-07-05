Burning with passion

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, carries his gear at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. A flat-head fire axe is a versatile tool which can be used for smashing windows and doors to create an entry access point or can chop holes in a roof to create ventilation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
