Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Burning with passion [Image 3 of 6]

    Burning with passion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, carries his gear at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. A flat-head fire axe is a versatile tool which can be used for smashing windows and doors to create an entry access point or can chop holes in a roof to create ventilation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 7916640
    VIRIN: 230630-F-SA938-1190
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burning with passion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Burning with passion
    Burning with passion
    Burning with passion
    Burning with passion
    Burning with passion
    Burning with passion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Burning with passion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    EMT
    Emergency Services
    17 CES
    Jr. Firefighter Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT