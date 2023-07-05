Burning with passion

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, gears up at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. The mask firefighters wear is connected to a self-contained breathing apparatus consisting of a fresh tank of air, a harness, and pressure regulators. When a firefighter is wearing all of their gear, for an active fire situation, it can weigh between 35 and 80 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
