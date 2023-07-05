Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23 [Image 12 of 12]

    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23

    PARADES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ryan Berry, a platoon commander with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets security with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle alongside a Philippine Marine during the conduct of a simulated airfield seizure during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Parades Air Station, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 03:25
    Location: PARADES AIR STATION, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    Forward Presence
    MASA
    MLR
    Fight Now

