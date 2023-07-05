3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23

A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 observes the Philippines from a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to HMH 462 during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

