3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23

A Philippine Marine with Battalion Landing Team 4 sets security with an M4 carbine during the conduct of a simulated airfield seizure during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Parades Air Station, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

