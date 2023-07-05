Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23 [Image 8 of 12]

    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23

    PARADES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Battalion Landing Team 4 patrol during a simulated airfield seizure during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Parades Air Station, Philippines, July 13, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 03:28
    Photo ID: 7915737
    VIRIN: 230713-M-ET529-1355
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: PARADES AIR STATION, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts airfield seizure rehearsals with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23
    3d LCT conducts a simulated airfield seizure with PMC during MASA 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    Forward Presence
    MASA
    MLR
    Fight Now

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT