Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses the 48th Fighter Wing during a base-wide all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. During his trip, Kendall visited various units where he held discussions on vital matters, highlighted strategic goals, acknowledged the contributions of Airmen and shared his vision for the future during a base-wide all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 7914922 VIRIN: 230713-F-CG720-1864 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.07 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.