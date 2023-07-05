Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. As one of the key stops during the visit, 48th MUNS showcased conventional employment concepts and demonstrated how they have maintained a ready and alert posture, which has proven successful in recent real world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 07:53
|Photo ID:
|7914918
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-CG720-1210
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT