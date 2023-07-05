Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 1 of 6]

    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Brochero, 48th Munitions Squadron systems flight chief, briefs Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. As one of the key stops during the visit, 48th MUNS showcased conventional employment concepts and demonstrated how they have maintained a ready and alert posture, which has proven successful in recent real world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 7914917
    VIRIN: 230713-F-CG720-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing
    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing
    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing
    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing
    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing
    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    SECAF
    Frank Kendall
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT