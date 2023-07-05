SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Brochero, 48th Munitions Squadron systems flight chief, briefs Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. As one of the key stops during the visit, 48th MUNS showcased conventional employment concepts and demonstrated how they have maintained a ready and alert posture, which has proven successful in recent real world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

