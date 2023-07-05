SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses the 48th Fighter Wing during a base-wide all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. During a base-wide all-call, Kendall emphasized the importance of the Liberty Wing’s mission as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s only fourth and fifth generation fighter wing and the region’s premiere fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

