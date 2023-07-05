U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, board an airplane to depart for a nine month deployment to Europe at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division is deploying nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe as part of a rotational force under the Army's V Corps headquarters, which has maintained a persistent presence in Poland since 2021 to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7914113
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-CJ193-5703
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
