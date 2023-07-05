Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe [Image 3 of 7]

    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, get weighted in before departing for a nine month deployment to Europe at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division is deploying nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe as part of a rotational force under the Army's V Corps headquarters, which has maintained a persistent presence in Poland since 2021 to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7914108
    VIRIN: 230714-A-CJ193-5289
    Resolution: 5045x3362
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe
    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSSB DSTB Providers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT