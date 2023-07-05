Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers deploy to Europe

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hugs his daughter before leaving for Hunter Army Airfield to depart to Europe for a nine month deployment on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division is deploying nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe as part of a rotational force under the Army's V Corps headquarters, which has maintained a persistent presence in Poland since 2021 to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

