230711-N-NS135-1152 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Supply Officer Lieutenant Tana Tomlinson, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), giving training on the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, July 11, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7913891 VIRIN: 230711-N-NS135-1152 Resolution: 5462x3641 Size: 1.11 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Gives SAPR Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.