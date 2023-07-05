Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Gives SAPR Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailor Gives SAPR Training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-NS135-1152 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Supply Officer Lieutenant Tana Tomlinson, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), giving training on the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, July 11, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7913891
    VIRIN: 230711-N-NS135-1152
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailor Gives SAPR Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

