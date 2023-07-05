Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy And Degender In Formation [Image 5 of 5]

    Normandy And Degender In Formation

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-NS135-1110 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Ticonderoga-Class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) (front) and Daring-class air defense destroyer HMS Defender (D36) (back) in formation during a photo exercise, July 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Normandy And Degender In Formation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

