Normandy And Degender In Formation

230711-N-NS135-1110 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Ticonderoga-Class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) (front) and Daring-class air defense destroyer HMS Defender (D36) (back) in formation during a photo exercise, July 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

