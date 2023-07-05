Sailors Watch Aircraft Carriers

230711-N-NS135-1130 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), watch as Ford-Class Air Craft Carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (center) and Italian Navy Garibaldi-class aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (C 551) (left) sail in formation during a photo exercise, July 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

