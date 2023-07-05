Ford During Photo Exercise

230711-N-NS135-1106 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Ford-Class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) leading the formation during a photo exercise, July 11, 2023 Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

