    Sailors Practice Moving Firefighting Equipment [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Practice Moving Firefighting Equipment

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230710-N-NS135-1048 ADRIADIC SEA (July 10, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practice moving equipment during a damage control drill, July10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

