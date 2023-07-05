Pilot Checks His Helicopter

230710-N-NS135-1171 ADRIADIC SEA (July 10, 2023) An aircrewman, assigned to HSC-9, checks his MH-60S Sea Hawk before a passenger transfer onboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), July 10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

