Sailors Move Equipment During Drill

230710-N-NS135-1069 ADRIADIC SEA (July 10, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practice moving equipment during a damage control drill, July10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 7913855 VIRIN: 230710-N-NS135-1069 Resolution: 6515x4343 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA