230710-N-NS135-1020 ADRIADIC SEA (July 10, 2023) Sailors on the chock and chain team, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), brace while an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to HSC-9, lands on the on the flight deck for a passenger transfer, July 10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 7913856 VIRIN: 230710-N-NS135-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Brace For Landing [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.