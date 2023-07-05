Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    The new "all Paws On Deck" doggie day care facility boasts spacious outdoor play areas and comfortable indoor areas for the pets and owners at Naval Station Newport, RI. The brand new MWR service and facility are available to installation pets and families as an added quality of life improvement at the base.

    

    

