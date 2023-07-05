Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Installation Commanding Officer Capt. James R. McIver receives a facility tour and brief at "All Paws On Deck' from Clarissa Turner, facility manager. All Paws On Deck conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event July 14, 2023 to introduce the new facility and services to the installation community.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 7912349
    VIRIN: 230714-D-PK198-6648
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 547.25 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

