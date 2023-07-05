Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Colorful signage and artwork are featured at the all-new "All Paws On Deck", doggie day care facility at Naval Station Newport. The MWR facility opened on July 14, 2023 at the former home of the installation's military working dog kennels and facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 7912354
    VIRIN: 230714-D-PK198-7089
    Resolution: 3506x5156
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility
    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility
    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility
    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility
    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dogs daycare doggie care MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT