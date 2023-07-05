Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Station Newport Opens Doggie Day Care Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Capt. James R. McIver, installation commanding officer, cuts a ribbon to officially open "All Paws On Deck", a first-of-its-kind doggie day care facility at Naval Station Newport on July 14. McIver was assisted by Scott MacDonald, acting MWR director (center), Francesca McIver and Chase McIver (left) and Clarissa Turner, All Paws On Deck manager and Daisy Turner. The facility, which was formerly a military working dog kennel and facility, was completely renovated and outfitted to serve as an MWR daytime dog care operation, enhancing quality of life for pets and pet owners.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
