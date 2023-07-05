721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams, 721st Air Mobility Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the 721st AMOG during the group change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. Adams entered the Air Force as a command pilot and weapons officer with more than 4,600 flight hours, including over 1,100 combat flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

