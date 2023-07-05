Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard post the colors during the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group change of command ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, July 13, 2023. U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 721st AMOG outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Issac Adams, 721st AMOG incoming commander, during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7911774
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-GK375-1062
|Resolution:
|5549x3699
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
