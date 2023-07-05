Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard post the colors during the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group change of command ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, July 13, 2023. U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 721st AMOG outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Issac Adams, 721st AMOG incoming commander, during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 7911774 VIRIN: 230713-F-GK375-1062 Resolution: 5549x3699 Size: 1.18 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.