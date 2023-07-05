Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 5]

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard post the colors during the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group change of command ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, July 13, 2023. U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 721st AMOG outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Issac Adams, 721st AMOG incoming commander, during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 05:50
    Photo ID: 7911774
    VIRIN: 230713-F-GK375-1062
    Resolution: 5549x3699
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander
    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander
    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander
    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander
    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    CoC
    Change of Command
    RAB
    521 AMOW
    721 AMOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT