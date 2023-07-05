Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, presents Col. Isaac Adams, 721st Air Mobility Operations Group incoming commander, with the 721st AMOG guidon during the group change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. Adams served as the chief of the Air Mobility Division in the 609th Air Operations Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, before taking command of the 721st AMOG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Ceremony
    CoC
    Change of Command
    RAB
    521 AMOW
    721 AMOG

