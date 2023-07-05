721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, right, 721st Air Mobility Operations Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 721st AMOG to Col. Dan Cooley, left, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, during the 721st AMOG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. The 721st AMOG supports the Air Mobility Command’s theater and strategic missions through command and control, maintenance, air transportation services and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

