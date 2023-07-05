Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, right, 721st Air Mobility Operations Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 721st AMOG to Col. Dan Cooley, left, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, during the 721st AMOG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. The 721st AMOG supports the Air Mobility Command’s theater and strategic missions through command and control, maintenance, air transportation services and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 05:50
    VIRIN: 230713-F-GK375-1148
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, 721 AMOG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

