U.S. Soldiers and family members with the 773rd Civil Support Team participate in the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 7911602 VIRIN: 230712-A-PB921-2049 Resolution: 6160x3336 Size: 10.18 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.