    773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 13 of 13]

    773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and family members with the 773rd Civil Support Team participate in the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Germany
    773rd Civil Support Team
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

