773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham, outgoing commander of the 773rd Civil Support Team, delivers her remarks during the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

