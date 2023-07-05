U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham (right) transfers the unit guidon to Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, during the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 7911597 VIRIN: 230712-A-PB921-2029 Resolution: 2590x2667 Size: 3.93 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.