U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, delivers remarks during the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 03:49
|Photo ID:
|7911598
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-PB921-2038
|Resolution:
|3588x3536
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
