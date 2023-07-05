Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 9 of 13]

    773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, delivers remarks during the 773rd Civil Support Team’s change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Ryan D. Wiggins assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mary J. Durham. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:49
    VIRIN: 230712-A-PB921-2038
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, 773rd Civil Support Team Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

